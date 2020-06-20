|
Jose Mourinho names Man United’s main weakness
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho declared that Manchester United are “not very good” at attacking build-up play after his Tottenham Hotspur side played out a 1-1 draw with the Red Devils on Friday night. Spurs took the lead in the first half of the Premier League clash in north London when the Lilywhites went ahead thanks to Steven […]
The post Jose Mourinho names Man United’s main weakness appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this