Manchester United boss: Marcus Rashford is a top human being
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for his work to help feed vulnerable families during the coronavirus crisis, saying it was more important than anything he would do on the pitch. The Manchester United striker has helped raise around Â£20 million ($25 million) for charity and this week persuaded the British...
