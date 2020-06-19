Global  

Manchester United boss: Marcus Rashford is a top human being

Mid-Day Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for his work to help feed vulnerable families during the coronavirus crisis, saying it was more important than anything he would do on the pitch. The Manchester United striker has helped raise around Â£20 million ($25 million) for charity and this week persuaded the British...
 Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new trial for a successful drug against coronavirus and he praised Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get free meals for schoolchildren in the summer.

