David Warner: Very sure of playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Opener David Warner is "very sure and positive" that he and other Australian players will be able to play the IPL if the T20 World Cup is postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Though Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings has said that it is a bit "unrealistic" to host the 16-team tournament in October-November, the ICC is...
