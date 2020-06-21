David Warner: Very sure of playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed

[email protected]!n [email protected]₹ Very sure of playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed: David Warner https://t.co/MINNkL9a57 https://t.co/P9rHyb6wIl 4 days ago Telangana Today Very sure of playing IPL if T20 WC is postponed: David Warner https://t.co/2D8Kr0GuZk 4 days ago Wesley05 David Warner "If the World Cup can't go ahead, then I am very sure and positive that we will be able to come and pl… https://t.co/G48k73BtIL 4 days ago SANJEEV KUMAR David Warner is very sure that he and other Australian players will be able to play the IPL if the T20 World Cup is postponed. 5 days ago NiceBot RT @jaaikumar: Very sure of playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed: David Warner | Cricket News https://34.93.14.69/2020/06/21/very-sure-… 5 days ago breakingnews Very sure of playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed: David Warner | Cricket News https://34.93.14.69/2020/06/21/v… https://t.co/XMnyW7A5ra 5 days ago Dilip Sahani Very sure of playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed: David Warner | Cricket News – Times of India https://t.co/1slhrBxpZX 5 days ago Maria Homez Very sure of playing IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed: Warner Opener David Warner is “very sure… https://t.co/FPr5BBe5eK 5 days ago