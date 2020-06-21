Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pedro Neto’s Spectacular Volley In Wolves’ Triumph Away To West Ham (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Woverhampton Wanderers beat West Ham away at the London Stadium by 0-2 on their return to Premier League action on Saturday, courtesy of a strike from Raul Jimenez and this thunderbolt volley from Pedro Neto. Golo dos @Wolves! Golo de Pedro Neto! Que tiro, que explosão! 😍 É o segundo para os lobos, que caminham […]

The post Pedro Neto’s Spectacular Volley In Wolves’ Triumph Away To West Ham (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Pedro Neto’s Spectacular Volley In Wolves’ Triumph Away To West Ham (Video) https://t.co/9D8RhGG3S2 12 minutes ago