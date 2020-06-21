Pedro Neto’s Spectacular Volley In Wolves’ Triumph Away To West Ham (Video) Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Woverhampton Wanderers beat West Ham away at the London Stadium by 0-2 on their return to Premier League action on Saturday, courtesy of a strike from Raul Jimenez and this thunderbolt volley from Pedro Neto. Golo dos @Wolves! Golo de Pedro Neto! Que tiro, que explosão! 😍 É o segundo para os lobos, que caminham […]



