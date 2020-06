Noose found in garage of NASCAR’s only full-time black driver Bubba Wallace as ‘heinous’ act in Alabama condemned Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

An African-American NASCAR driver who found a noose in his garage insists he will not ‘back down’ is his battle to eradicate racism from the sport. Bubba Wallace, who recently campaigned successfully to have the Confederate flag banned from NASCAR events, is the only full-time black driver in the Cup Series. The sport’s governing body […] 👓 View full article