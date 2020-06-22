Bubba Wallace emotional as NASCAR's drivers, Richard Petty stand with him at Talladega Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

A day after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only full-time African-American driver, all of NASCAR's drivers as well as legend Richard Petty stood in solidarity with Wallace ahead of the Geico 500 at Talladega. Wallace was moved to tears by the show of support.


