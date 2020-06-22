Bubba Wallace emotional as NASCAR's drivers, Richard Petty stand with him at Talladega
Monday, 22 June 2020 () A day after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time African-American driver, all of NASCAR’s drivers as well as legend Richard Petty stood in solidarity with Wallace ahead of the Geico 500 at Talladega. Wallace was moved to tears by the show of support.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says 'This will not break me' after a noose is found in his garage in Talladega. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to give their reactions to this..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:07Published