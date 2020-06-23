Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leicester vs Brighton LIVE tonight: Listen to exclusive Premier League commentary plus team news and match stats

talkSPORT Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Leicester and Brighton go head-to-head to kick off the second round of fixtures in the Premier league restart. Leicester drew 1-1 at Watford on Saturday with Ben Chilwell’s late goal being cancelled out in the 93rd minute. Brighton, meanwhile, produced a fine display to heap more misery on Arsenal by coming from behind to claim […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea 01:13

 An in-depth look at Aston Villa at home against Chelsea, who are playing their first game back since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Related videos from verified sources

Guardiola on plane stunt: Education will save us [Video]

Guardiola on plane stunt: Education will save us

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a press conference after his team beat Burnley 3-0 at home in the Premier League and a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner was flown over the stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
Sean Dyche on plane stunt: It's unacceptable [Video]

Sean Dyche on plane stunt: It's unacceptable

Burnley manager Sean Dyche holds a press conference after his team lost 5-0 away to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Premier League match preview: Spurs v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Spurs v West Ham

A look at all the key statistics ahead of Tottenham's clash against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday June 22.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this