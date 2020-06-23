Global  

Nick Kyrgios castigates ‘boneheaded’ Novak Djokovic who tested positive for COVID-19 test after Adria Tour fiasco

talkSPORT Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios vented his frustrations at world number one Novak Djokovic on Twitter after his positive test for coronavirus. Djokovic has tested positive for the lethal virus in the wake of the Adria Tour events he helped organise in Serbia and Croatia this month. The world number one is the fourth player who played in […]
