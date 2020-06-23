World No.1 Novak Djokovic tests COVID-19 positive

Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after his Adria Tour tennis project held two events while ignoring social distancing, as per a Daily Mail report.
Earlier, Viktor Troicki became the latest player to test positive for coronavirus after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour. Grigor Dimitrov...
