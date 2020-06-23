Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World No.1 Novak Djokovic tests COVID-19 positive

Mid-Day Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after his Adria Tour tennis project held two events while ignoring social distancing, as per a Daily Mail report.

Earlier, Viktor Troicki became the latest player to test positive for coronavirus after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour. Grigor Dimitrov...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 00:42

 World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 having withdrawn from the Adria Tour exhibition tournament during the weekend due to illness.

Related videos from verified sources

Kyrgios & Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests [Video]

Kyrgios & Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests

Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans criticise Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour after two players test positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:57Published
Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event [Video]

Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament [Video]

Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, joins list of infected tennis players who appeared in Adria Tour tournament

 Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has been tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in his Adria Tour...
DNA Also reported by •The AgeSBSBBC NewsBBC Sport

Tweets about this

Singh2611

अरुण सिंह || Arun Singh RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Tennis world no.1 Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus. 10 seconds ago

JMSantababy

Santababy❣️ RT @News24: JUST IN: Tennis world No 1 Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infec… 12 seconds ago

9Nontachai

นนทชัย​ จันทร์​วรรณ​์​ RT @TennisChannel: BREAKING: World No. 1 @DjokerNole tests positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus: https://t.co/0bGPnQLVJV https://t.co/Nfec16In… 26 seconds ago

ErinNBCNews

Erin McLaughlin RT @M_Veselinovic: World no 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event - CNN https://t.co/CGzYXwh… 49 seconds ago

xfishnutzx

Guy Fawkes News RT @thehill: JUST IN: World's #1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after hosting tournament https://t.co/P14Dfk8N… 53 seconds ago

Ry_Bass

Ryan Bass RT @10TampaBay: NEW: Tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Rz4kNP0bQ3 1 minute ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after events that unfolded in the Adria… https://t.co/DeSOtVnvXc 1 minute ago

JoePantorno

Joe Pantorno World No. 1 Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus: https://t.co/1BAzRyGLsX 1 minute ago