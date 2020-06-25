Global  

Andy Murray: I'm a bit slow now due to injury problems

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Andy Murray insists he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday. Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January 2019 at the US and French Opens in the next few months. The Scot had...
 Andy Murray is looking to improve when he faces Kyle Edmund on Wednesday after beating Liam Broady in his first match in seven months. The Scot won his Battle of the Brits opener, getting the better of the world number 211 by a 6-2 6-2 scoreline.

