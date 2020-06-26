Global  

We were too optimistic, euphoric: Dominic Thiem on Novak Djokovic's event

Mid-Day Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
World number three Dominic Thiem has acknowledged tennis players at the ill-fated Adria Tour made "a mistake" after Novak Djokovic and three other participants contracted coronavirus. Thiem took part in the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event organised by Djokovic where social distancing was minimal and matches were played in...
