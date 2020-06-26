We were too optimistic, euphoric: Dominic Thiem on Novak Djokovic's event
Friday, 26 June 2020 () World number three Dominic Thiem has acknowledged tennis players at the ill-fated Adria Tour made "a mistake" after Novak Djokovic and three other participants contracted coronavirus. Thiem took part in the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event organised by Djokovic where social distancing was minimal and matches were played in...
World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for Covid-19, apologised by saying he was 'deeply sorry' for hosting an exhibition Tennis tournament ‘too soon’. Djokovic, the fourth tennis player after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki to test positive for Covid-19 also admitted that...