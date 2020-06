Novak Djokovic's charity tennis event suffers setback due to coronavirus protocol

Vickery on Djokovic's selfish take



American tennis player Sachia Vickery says Novak Djokovic should 'go and play a 60k tennis tournament in Troy, Alabama and let us know how the conditions are' after the Serb called US Open.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:27 Published 8 minutes ago

Djokovic breaks down in tears after hosting Belgrade exhibition



Novak Djokovic gets emotional at the end of the first leg of the Adria Tour which was won by Dominic Thiem. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:54 Published 16 hours ago