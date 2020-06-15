Global  

Novak Djokovic's charity tennis event suffers setback due to coronavirus protocol

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic's Balkans charity tennis tournament suffered an embarrassing setback on Saturday when the planned Montenegro leg was cancelled over coronavirus protocol rules. The Adria Tour, which features world number one Djokovic, as well as the likes of third-ranked Dominic Thiem, number seven Alexander Zverev and Grigor...
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Djokovic thanks people who helped him develop as a youngster after hosting Belgrade exhibition

Djokovic thanks people who helped him develop as a youngster after hosting Belgrade exhibition 02:54

 Novak Djokovic gets emotional at the end of the first leg of the Adria Tour which was won by Dominic Thiem.

