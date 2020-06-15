|
Novak Djokovic's charity tennis event suffers setback due to coronavirus protocol
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic's Balkans charity tennis tournament suffered an embarrassing setback on Saturday when the planned Montenegro leg was cancelled over coronavirus protocol rules. The Adria Tour, which features world number one Djokovic, as well as the likes of third-ranked Dominic Thiem, number seven Alexander Zverev and Grigor...
