Related videos from verified sources Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal



World heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Mike Tyson is offered over $20 Million to end his retirement



Mike Tyson's last match was in 2005, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is trying to entice him to compete in a single fight. Earlier this month, the organization offered him $20 million to fight. Credit: Sportsupreme Duration: 01:21 Published on May 29, 2020 Skip Bayless: Mike Tyson has had a rebirth, Tyson Fury is the only one willing to accept the challenge



Heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury, says he received a phone call asking if he would be interested in fighting an exhibition match against Mike Tyson. Fury said he said he accepted the offer but nothing.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:18 Published on May 27, 2020

Tweets about this