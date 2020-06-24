Global  

EPL: Burnley captain Ben Mee ashamed of White Lives Matter banner

Mid-Day Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
EPL: Burnley captain Ben Mee ashamed of White Lives Matter bannerBurnley captain Ben Mee told fans who flew a "White Lives Matter" banner above the Etihad Stadium at the start of a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City on Monday "to come into the 21st century". The banner reading "White lives matter Burnley" was seen shortly after all players and match officials had taken a knee in solidarity with the...
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Mee: I'm ashamed and embarrassed

Mee: I'm ashamed and embarrassed 02:31

 Burnley captain Ben Mee says he and the players are embarrassed after an offensive banner displaying the words 'White Lives Matter Burnley' was flown over the Etihad stadium.

