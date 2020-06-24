EPL: Burnley captain Ben Mee ashamed of White Lives Matter banner Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Burnley captain Ben Mee told fans who flew a "White Lives Matter" banner above the Etihad Stadium at the start of a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City on Monday "to come into the 21st century". The banner reading "White lives matter Burnley" was seen shortly after all players and match officials had taken a knee in solidarity with the


