'Pilots of crashed PIA plane were not focussed'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Pakistan's minister for aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan presented the interim investigation report on the PIA plane crash in the National Assembly, saying that the pilots were not focused and their lack of concentration had caused the crash. The minister said that the pilots had ignored the instructions of the air traffic control on the height of the aircraft.
