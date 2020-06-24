|
Lionel Messi Escapes Red Card For Stamp On Yeray Alvarez In Barcelona’s Win Over Athletic Bilbao (Video)
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
After getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey this season at the hands of the Basque side, Barcelona got their revenge on Athletic Bilbao by beating them 1-0 in La Liga on Tuesday. And while Lionel Messi’s brilliant turn and slip enabled Ivan Rakitic to score the winning goal, questions remain over the referee’s […]
The post Lionel Messi Escapes Red Card For Stamp On Yeray Alvarez In Barcelona’s Win Over Athletic Bilbao (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this