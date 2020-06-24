Global  

After getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey this season at the hands of the Basque side, Barcelona got their revenge on Athletic Bilbao by beating them 1-0 in La Liga on Tuesday. And while Lionel Messi’s brilliant turn and slip enabled Ivan Rakitic to score the winning goal, questions remain over the referee’s […]

The post Lionel Messi Escapes Red Card For Stamp On Yeray Alvarez In Barcelona’s Win Over Athletic Bilbao (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
