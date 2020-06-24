Lionel Messi Escapes Red Card For Stamp On Yeray Alvarez In Barcelona’s Win Over Athletic Bilbao (Video) Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

After getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey this season at the hands of the Basque side, Barcelona got their revenge on Athletic Bilbao by beating them 1-0 in La Liga on Tuesday. And while Lionel Messi’s brilliant turn and slip enabled Ivan Rakitic to score the winning goal, questions remain over the referee’s […]



The post Lionel Messi Escapes Red Card For Stamp On Yeray Alvarez In Barcelona’s Win Over Athletic Bilbao (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca



Barcelona record an emphatic 4-0 victory away to Mallorca in both teams' first match in three months due to the coronavirus. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:51 Published 1 week ago Messi 'has made peace' with Barcelona



Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero says Lionel Messi 'has made peace' with the Barcelona hierarchy after letting his exit clause expire that could have seen him leave the club for free.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:19 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this