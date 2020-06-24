Global  

Sky Sports pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace

The Sport Review Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night. The Reds were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled to test the Eveton defence in the absence of Mohamed […]

The post Sky Sports pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace appeared first on The Sport Review.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace 01:20

 Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield. Here are all the key statistics behind the game ahead.

