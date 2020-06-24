|
Sky Sports pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night. The Reds were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled to test the Eveton defence in the absence of Mohamed […]
The post Sky Sports pundit predicts Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this