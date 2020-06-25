|
Main agenda is to nominate process for next chairman
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Deliberation on the nomination process for its next chairman will top the agenda when the International Cricket Council's all-powerful Board converges via video-conference on Thursday. With the ICC already making it clear that a final decision on the fate of this year's T20 World Cup will be taken next month, the primary agenda...
