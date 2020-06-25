Global  

Main agenda is to nominate process for next chairman

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Deliberation on the nomination process for its next chairman will top the agenda when the International Cricket Council's all-powerful Board converges via video-conference on Thursday. With the ICC already making it clear that a final decision on the fate of this year's T20 World Cup will be taken next month, the primary agenda...
