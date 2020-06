Liverpool police warn of virus threat after Anfield party Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Police have criticized Liverpool fans for partying on the streets in their thousands to celebrate the club ending its 30-year title drought Police have criticized Liverpool fans for partying on the streets in their thousands to celebrate the club ending its 30-year title drought 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this