Brentford close in on automatic promotion to Premier League spots with win over Championship leaders West Brom

talkSPORT Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The race for automatic promotion to the Premier League is wide open with Brentford’s winning 1-0 at home to Championship leaders West Brom. A poacher’s finish by the Bees’ top scorer Ollie Watkins early in the first-half was enough to decide the game as Slaven Bilic’s men failed to extend their lead above the play-off […]
