Brentford close in on automatic promotion to Premier League spots with win over Championship leaders West Brom Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The race for automatic promotion to the Premier League is wide open with Brentford's winning 1-0 at home to Championship leaders West Brom. A poacher's finish by the Bees' top scorer Ollie Watkins early in the first-half was enough to decide the game as Slaven Bilic's men failed to extend their lead above the play-off […]


