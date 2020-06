Sources: NBA planning for statements on jerseys Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are discussing plans to allow players the opportunity to wear a statement on social justice on the back of their jerseys when the season restarts in Orlando, Florida, sources told ESPN. 👓 View full article

