Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool Quiz: How well do you remember the Brendan Rodgers years?

Football FanCast Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
With Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side currently sat third in the Premier League table, his reputation among English football fans has rarely been higher. However, looking back to his 2013-14 season with Liverpool and Rodgers was held in similarly high regard. Arriving at Anfield following an impressive spell at Swansea City, where he made his […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Rodgers: Liverpool title win iconic

Rodgers: Liverpool title win iconic 01:17

 Brendan Rodgers says he's very happy for his former club Liverpool to have ended its wait for a Premier League title.

Related videos from verified sources

FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

A look ahead at Leicester’s home clash with Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers believes history is there to be made as Leicester target FA Cup glory. Rodgers’ side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Brendan Rodgers talks up Kasper Schmeichel after goalkeeper’s vital penalty save [Video]

Brendan Rodgers talks up Kasper Schmeichel after goalkeeper’s vital penalty save

Kasper Schmeichel’s penalty save spared Leicester defeat against Brighton and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers hailed his “world class” goalkeeper after the goalless draw. The Denmark international..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers hails 'incredible moment' in club's history

 Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his successor Jurgen Klopp's achievement in securing the club's first league title in 30 years.
News24


Tweets about this

gjgoulding

Georgia Goulding 🏆 RT @gjgoulding: 👓 QUIZ: How well do you remember Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool career so far? 🔴 A quiz dedicated to the man who’s made history… 2 hours ago

gjgoulding

Georgia Goulding 🏆 👓 QUIZ: How well do you remember Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool career so far? 🔴 A quiz dedicated to the man who’s made… https://t.co/pYpMFk2ptr 23 hours ago

Learphollach

Ian Heaton Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's title famine? - https://t.co/wreyyZNnZ2 2 days ago

MartyG1970

Martin Greene*19 I got "Jurgen Klopp" in the quiz "How well do you remember Liverpool's title famine?". What will you get? (via… https://t.co/PDNNX6dH5W 2 days ago

andypeahead

AndyPeahead * RT @thisisanfield: NEW: QUIZ: How well do you remember Liverpool games in the Merseyside derby? https://t.co/WyihkUAre6 1 week ago

NewsLiverpool

Liverpool News QUIZ: How well do you remember Liverpool games in the Merseyside derby? https://t.co/nTayuO1xDJ #lfc 1 week ago

LFC_NewStories

LFC News QUIZ: How well do you remember Liverpool games in the Merseyside derby? https://t.co/1JHMknAkpD #Liverpool #PremierLeague #YNWA 1 week ago

thisisanfield

This Is Anfield NEW: QUIZ: How well do you remember Liverpool games in the Merseyside derby? https://t.co/WyihkUAre6 1 week ago