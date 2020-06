It's a negative feeling, says Luis Suarez after Barcelona drop points Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Barcelona's title hopes suffered a hammer blow on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo, handing Real Madrid the chance to move two points clear at the top of La Liga. Luis Suarez twice put Barca in front at Balaidos with his first goals since January but Iago Aspas bent in a late free-kick to earn Celta a draw,

