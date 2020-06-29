|
Danny Murphy blasts ‘nonsense’ guard of honour and says it’ll make both Liverpool and Man City players ‘feel awkward and uncomfortable’
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Danny Murphy says guards of honour are ‘a load of nonsense’ and believes neither Liverpool nor Manchester City players will want one to happen on Thursday. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds side will take to the pitch for the first time as Premier League champions on Thursday night when they travel to the Etihad Stadium. It means […]
