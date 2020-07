Educating students about why Black Lives Matter



One Milwaukee Public School teacher explained to our Shaun Gallagher why she believes right now is the perfect time to teach students about why Black lives matter. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:14 Published 3 hours ago

Nonprofit reopens to serve trans youth during Pride Month



Transform was going strong right before the COVID-19 crisis hit. The nonprofit, which provides free clothes for transgender youth, had just moved in to a prime location downtown earlier this year. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:44 Published 4 hours ago