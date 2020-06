Related videos from verified sources Kansas City Mayor says he has received racist texts, threats following mandatory mask order



Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he has received racist texts and threats, one he considers a death threat, since requiring face masks in Kansas City. Credit: WDAF Duration: 01:15 Published 3 hours ago Cam Newton Goes To New England Patriots



Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed to the New England Patriots for a one-year, $7.5 million deal. Credit: Sports Wire Duration: 01:12 Published 3 hours ago Mom believes daughter got COVID-19 at basketball games



Ten-year-old D'Mya Newton was ecstatic when she found out she'd be able to play basketball this summer. However, after playing several games in mid-June, she began to feel sick and doctors diagnosed.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:23 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this