Hodgson happy to play Leicester ‘anywhere’ amid coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are happy to face Leicester at a neutral venue, if the King Power club are unable to host them this weekend.
