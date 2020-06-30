Global  

Hodgson happy to play Leicester ‘anywhere’ amid coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are happy to face Leicester at a neutral venue, if the King Power club are unable to host them this weekend.

