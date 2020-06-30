Global  

Working towards 'one nation, one ration card': PM

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is working on 'one nation, one ration card' which will benefit the migrant workers. "The country is moving towards the institution of ‘one nation, one ration card’, which will be of immense benefit to the poor who travel to other states in search of work," PM said in a televised address to the nation.
