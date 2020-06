R17 RT @BBCSport: Former England defender Sol Campbell has left his role as manager of Southend United by mutual consent. More: https://t.co/1… 57 seconds ago

®¶Petr'... Smo'th3™© RT @IjobaSports1: Update! Former England defender Sol Campbell has left his role as manager of Southend United by mutual consent. 3 minutes ago

name cannot be blank RT @SkySports: Sol Campbell has left his position as Southend United manager by mutual consent. 4 minutes ago

Simon Wilding🔸🇪🇺 RT @JonWaldron1: Sol Campbell has left his role as Southend United manager by mutual consent #colu 11 minutes ago

Nat Goodlad RT @LastWordFC: Sol Campbell has left his role as manager of Southend United by mutual consent #Blues https://t.co/UJ4P4vUc68 11 minutes ago

LWOF Football League Sol Campbell has left his role as manager of Southend United by mutual consent #Blues https://t.co/WsALrhjgz3 14 minutes ago