Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rio Ferdinand reacts to Mason Greenwood’s display in Man United’s 3-0 win at Brighton

The Sport Review Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Mason Greenwood for his devastating performances this season after the Manchester United striker play a big role in their 3-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday night. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to stick with Greenwood in his starting XI for the second successive Premier League game at the […]

The post Rio Ferdinand reacts to Mason Greenwood’s display in Man United’s 3-0 win at Brighton appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Rio Ferdinand knows the Premier League will not be able to satisfy every club [Video]

Rio Ferdinand knows the Premier League will not be able to satisfy every club

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand believes there is no viable resolution to the resumption of the 2019-20 season that will satisfy all 20 Premier League clubs. Speaking at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Rio Ferdinand reveals lockdown workout regime [Video]

Rio Ferdinand reveals lockdown workout regime

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand has revealed his lockdown training regime as he bids to stay in shape. The ex-Manchester United defender has been set home workouts thanks to new online portal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this