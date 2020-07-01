Arsenal make clear decision about Dani Ceballos’ future – report
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Arsenal have decided not to attempt to sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent transfer when his loan deal at The Emirates expires this summer, according to reports. The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are not going to pursue a deal to keep the 23-year-old midfielder at The Emirates, despite him having scored the all-important […]
The post Arsenal make clear decision about Dani Ceballos’ future – report appeared first on The Sport Review.