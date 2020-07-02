|
Gary Neville names two Chelsea FC stars responsible for 3-2 loss at West Ham
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Gary Neville slammed Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger for costing Chelsea FC a point after Andriy Yarmolenko netted an added-time winner for West Ham to seal a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night. West Ham had a goal disallowed in the 36th minute when VAR ruled that Michail Antonio’s head was in an offside position despite […]
