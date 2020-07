Following his antics after the game Arsenal lost to Brighton and Hove Albion and his altercation with Neal Maupay, there were some suggestions that head coach...

Matteo Guendouzi has not trained with Arsenal first team for two weeks, Mikel Arteta wants him out It looks like it could be the end of the road for Matteo Guendouzi at Arsenal. The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that the French midfielder has not...

talkSPORT 5 hours ago