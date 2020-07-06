Matteo Guendouzi has not trained with Arsenal first team for two weeks, Mikel Arteta wants him out Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

It looks like it could be the end of the road for Matteo Guendouzi at Arsenal. The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that the French midfielder has not trained with the first team since their 2-1 defeat at Brighton over two weeks ago. Guendouzi, who clashed with Neal Maupay during that game and was alleged to […] 👓 View full article

