Matteo Guendouzi has not trained with Arsenal first team for two weeks, Mikel Arteta wants him out

talkSPORT Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
It looks like it could be the end of the road for Matteo Guendouzi at Arsenal. The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that the French midfielder has not trained with the first team since their 2-1 defeat at Brighton over two weeks ago. Guendouzi, who clashed with Neal Maupay during that game and was alleged to […]
Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish

Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish

 Arsenal host Leicester on Tuesday followed by important league encounters against Tottenham (Jul. 12) and champions Liverpool (Jul. 15).

