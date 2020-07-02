Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fleetwood Town 11/10 to beat Wycombe Wanderers in Friday’s League one play-off showdown

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Competition: League One Market: Fleetwood Town win Odds: 11/10 @ Bet 365 Two sides desperate to pick up what could be a crucial early advantage on their return to action this week, Fleetwood will welcome Wycombe to and empty Highbury on Friday evening. Starting with the hosts, while Fleetwood might have been disappointed to have drawn […]

The post Fleetwood Town 11/10 to beat Wycombe Wanderers in Friday’s League one play-off showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Man Leaves Home in Middle of Night to Clean Up After Protests [Video]

Man Leaves Home in Middle of Night to Clean Up After Protests

Brian Irving knew he had to do something one late Friday night, when he watched the news and saw a group use the George Floyd protests as an excuse to cause destruction in downtown Houston, Texas. "I..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:35Published
Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season [Video]

Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season

The regular season in League One is over after clubs voted by an overwhelming margin to cut the season short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Fleetwood Town v Wycombe Wanderers

 BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Live coverage of Friday's League One play-off semi-final first leg between Fleetwood Town and Wycombe Wanderers.
BBC Local News

Fleetwood Town 1-4 Wycombe Wanderers: Gareth Ainsworth's side take control of play-off semi-final

 Wycombe thrash nine-man Fleetwood in a breathtaking League One play-off semi-final which sees three goals in the first six minutes.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this