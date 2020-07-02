|
Fleetwood Town 11/10 to beat Wycombe Wanderers in Friday’s League one play-off showdown
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Competition: League One Market: Fleetwood Town win Odds: 11/10 @ Bet 365 Two sides desperate to pick up what could be a crucial early advantage on their return to action this week, Fleetwood will welcome Wycombe to and empty Highbury on Friday evening. Starting with the hosts, while Fleetwood might have been disappointed to have drawn […]
The post Fleetwood Town 11/10 to beat Wycombe Wanderers in Friday’s League one play-off showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this