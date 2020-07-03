Global  

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone becomes dad at 89 after wife gives birth at 44

Mid-Day Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone becomes dad at 89 after wife gives birth at 44Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time at the age of 89. Ecclestone's wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, has given birth to a baby boy and his name is Ace. The former Formula One chief confirmed the news to Blick as quoted by the Mirror, saying: "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud."

Fabiana...
News video: Bernie Ecclestone ist mit 89 wieder Papa

Bernie Ecclestone ist mit 89 wieder Papa 01:10

 Nur wenige Monate vor seinem 90. Geburtstag ist der Ex-Formel 1-Boss erneut Papa geworden. Seine Frau schenkte ihm seinen ersten Sohn.

