Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich sign Germany winger from Man City in transfer worth up to £55m

talkSPORT Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Leroy Sane has finally completed his transfer to Bayern Munich, leaving Man City after four years in a deal worth up to £55million. Sane, who joined City in the summer of 2016, leaves the Etihad having scored 39 goals in 135 appearances, helping Pep Guardiola’s side to two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leroy Sane: In Profile

Leroy Sane: In Profile 00:53

 The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich. We take a look at his career so far.

Related videos from verified sources

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool [Video]

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool

Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" with his side's 4-0 win against league champions Liverpool, and had high praise for Kevin De Bruyne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Residents In Fort Worth Neighborhood Find Man Shot Dead In Driveway [Video]

Residents In Fort Worth Neighborhood Find Man Shot Dead In Driveway

An investigation is underway in Fort Worth after a man was shot and killed in the southeast section of the city. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:19Published
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich agree deal to sign Man City winger for £45million – reports in Germany

 Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich is reportedly a done deal. According to respected German outlet Bild, the Manchester City winger will join the Bundesliga champions...
talkSPORT

Man City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Leroy Sane is set to join Bayern Munich

 Pep Guardiola has wished Leroy Sane ‘all the best’ ahead of his move to Bayern Munich this summer. The Man City star, who has just one year left on his...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarBBC NewsTeam TalkSeattle TimesIndependentFOX Sports

Bayern Munich apologise to Man City after publishing photos of Leroy Sane signing for German giants… before transfer was announced

 Man City have received an apology from Bayern Munich after pictures of his move to Germany were leaked online before the transfer was officially announced. The...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Eli_Lester96

Levi 96 RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Leroy Sane has completed his £54.8m transfer from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. 6 seconds ago

etc_tinashe

Emmanuel T Chikerema RT @City_Chief: Leroy Sane has officially left Manchester City and joined Bayern Munich. #ThankYouLeroy https://t.co/kMAVb876Zh 8 seconds ago

EbeSZN

BLM SZN ✊🏿✊🏿 RT @FCBayernEN: Welcome to the #FCBayern family, Leroy! 🤩 🗞️ https://t.co/5IjFOfjKPz #ServusLeroy #MiaSanMia @LeroySane19 10 seconds ago

Mod10Keita11

gari RT @ManCity: Leroy Sane has joined Bayern Munich. #ThankYouLeroy https://t.co/FwlHmoCJTT 10 seconds ago

BusquetsSzn

Phil Fred RT @DeadlineDayLive: OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich have finally confirmed the transfer of Leroy Sané from Manchester City on a five-year contract… 13 seconds ago

wilfriedjnr

Juni🏴‍☠️🇨🇮 RT @GoalNews: It's official: Bayern Munich have signed Leroy Sane! 🤝 28 seconds ago

jonteymwaniki

John Rego🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 RT @CarolRadull: Bayern Munich have completed the signing of winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City on a 5-year deal. #TheScoreKE https://t… 33 seconds ago