Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich sign Germany winger from Man City in transfer worth up to £55m Friday, 3 July 2020

Leroy Sane has finally completed his transfer to Bayern Munich, leaving Man City after four years in a deal worth up to £55million. Sane, who joined City in the summer of 2016, leaves the Etihad having scored 39 goals in 135 appearances, helping Pep Guardiola's side to two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, and


