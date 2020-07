You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile



The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City. We take a look at his career so far. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on July 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources Manchester City closing in on first summer signing with £40million Ferran Torres targeted as replacement for Leroy Sane Valencia winger Ferran Torres looks set to be Man City’s first summer signing. It is understood City are closing in on a deal for Torres, as a replacement for...

talkSPORT 1 day ago



Ferran Torres: Man City could make Valencia winger first summer signing Manchester City could make Valencia winger Ferran Torres their first summer signing and are also expected to target centre-backs.

BBC Sport 2 days ago



Man City and Valencia clash over Torres valuation Manchester City have identified winger Ferran Torres of Valencia as a suitable replacement for Leroy Sane who was presented as a Bayern Munich player on...

SoccerNews.com 5 days ago





