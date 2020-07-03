|
‘I love this place’: Mo Salah sends message to Liverpool FC fans about his future
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Mo Salah has outlined his desire to remain at Liverpool FC for a “long time” after their Premier League title triumph. The Reds ended their 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown last week after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea FC ended the Premier League title race. Salah played a key […]
