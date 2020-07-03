Global  

EFL chairman Rick Parry secretly filmed telling Wigan Athletic fan that administration was ‘linked with bet in Philippines’

talkSPORT Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
EFL chairman Rick Parry has been secretly filmed suggesting Wigan Athletic’s administration could be linked to ‘a bet in the Philippines on them being relegated’. The Latics became the first club since the coronavirus pandemic to enter administration, leaving them facing a 12-point deduction. If the points deduction applies this season then there is real […]
