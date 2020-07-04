Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: DFB-Pokal final live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

X Æ A-Xii (at 🏡) RT @BBCSport: Another one! Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski dinks the ball over the goalkeeper for his 51st goal in 4… 12 seconds ago

OlúsoláÀlàbí Another one! Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski dinks the ball over the goalkeeper for his 51st… https://t.co/hKFTEEd8Ra 32 seconds ago

AND-ONE RT @Chelsea_HQ: #Chelsea are ready to step up their pursuit of Kai Havertz after the attacking midfielder plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Sat… 59 seconds ago

THE THEATRE 🏟 OF DREAMS 👹 RT @btsport: The DFB Pokal is up for grabs tonight 🏆 Bayer Leverkusen looking to end a 27-year wait for a trophy... Bayern Munich chasing… 1 minute ago

BBC Sport Another one! Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski dinks the ball over the goalkeeper for his 51st… https://t.co/BkjIDmbU2G 1 minute ago

ad RT @lachainelequipe: BUT ! Incroyable boulette du gardien de Leverkusen Hradecky qui se fait un «auto petit pont» sur une frappe lointain… 2 minutes ago

Rosheika Grant RT @DanielJWheeler2: Unfortunately the Bayer Leverkusen (Neverkusen) narrative will remain. Bayern Munich finishes the domestic season with… 2 minutes ago