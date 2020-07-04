Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: DFB-Pokal final live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

X Æ A-Xii (at 🏡) RT @BBCSport: Another one!
Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski dinks the ball over the goalkeeper for his 51st goal in 4… 12 seconds ago
OlúsoláÀlàbí Another one!
Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski dinks the ball over the goalkeeper for his 51st… https://t.co/hKFTEEd8Ra 32 seconds ago
AND-ONE RT @Chelsea_HQ: #Chelsea are ready to step up their pursuit of Kai Havertz after the attacking midfielder plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Sat… 59 seconds ago
THE THEATRE 🏟 OF DREAMS 👹 RT @btsport: The DFB Pokal is up for grabs tonight 🏆
Bayer Leverkusen looking to end a 27-year wait for a trophy...
Bayern Munich chasing… 1 minute ago
BBC Sport Another one!
Bayer Leverkusen 1-4 Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski dinks the ball over the goalkeeper for his 51st… https://t.co/BkjIDmbU2G 1 minute ago
ad RT @lachainelequipe: BUT !
Incroyable boulette du gardien de Leverkusen Hradecky qui se fait un «auto petit pont» sur une frappe lointain… 2 minutes ago
Rosheika Grant RT @DanielJWheeler2: Unfortunately the Bayer Leverkusen (Neverkusen) narrative will remain. Bayern Munich finishes the domestic season with… 2 minutes ago
_eedriz_ RT @TheEuropeanLad: Man United - Bournemouth
Chelsea - Watford
Wolverhampton - Arsenal
Liverpool - Aston Villa
Southampton - Man City
Juven… 2 minutes ago