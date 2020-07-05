Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma troll Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' training post

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Indian cricketers have got back to training in whatever way they can and have been posting photos and videos of the same on their social media handles. They have also been challenging each other on work out routines, as Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya did with each other recently on flying...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Sushant Rajput no more: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, others pay tribute [Video]

Sushant Rajput no more: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, others pay tribute

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. He is suspected to have committed suicide. His last Instagram post was a poem about his late mother. Tributes..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published
Lockdown fun: Anushka spots 'Dinosaur Virat' on the loose: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Lockdown fun: Anushka spots 'Dinosaur Virat' on the loose: Watch | Oneindia News

India captain Virat Kohli was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday. With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

'Duniya ulti ya seedhi dikh rhi hai': Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma hilariously mock Mayank Agarwal on his latest post

 The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.
DNA


Tweets about this

Avsingh110

Avsingh1 RT @avdhesh_palawat: A list of players who get chance and becomes legend because of dhoni- 1. Ravichandran Ashwin 2.Ravindra Jadeja 3 Rahul… 4 days ago

avdhesh_palawat

Indian armed force news A list of players who get chance and becomes legend because of dhoni- 1. Ravichandran Ashwin 2.Ravindra Jadeja 3 Ra… https://t.co/bmRsSRGd2s 4 days ago

saurabhmgrster

saurabh kumar Virat Kohli & Ishant Sharma Hilariously Troll Mayank Agarwal On His “Upside Down” Workout Photo… https://t.co/1kKzmu9Maf 4 days ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma left a couple of hilarious comments on Mayank… https://t.co/EbztqM7OZX 5 days ago

cricketnext

CricketNext Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma left a couple of hilarious comments on Mayank Agarwal's latest Instagram post. https://t.co/wwZ7VVR9In 5 days ago

workoutroutine5

WorkoutRoutines Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma troll Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' training post https://t.co/EBH3ChQSwr 6 days ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma troll Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' training post https://t.co/tSK25Ife6k 6 days ago

latestly

LatestLY Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Troll Mayank Agarwal on ‘Upside Down’ Training Post https://t.co/HzeuopvpBg #ViratKohli… https://t.co/EDVNH7N4jN 6 days ago