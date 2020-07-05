Global  

Jorge Masvidal set to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 as Dana White replaces Gilbert Burns for Fight Island showpiece

talkSPORT Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Kamaru Usman is set to defend the UFC welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251 next Saturday night on Fight Island. Usman was set to fight Gilbert Burns’ at the showpiece in Abu Dhabi, but the Brazilian tested positive for coronavirus and was subsequently removed from the main event. However, […]
