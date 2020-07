Hysterical moment turkey in Texas starts humping a man's leg



This was the hysterical moment when a turkey named "Cornholio" began humping a man's leg after he let a group of farmyard animals eat off his body. Filmed in Cleveland, Texas, on June 26, the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:16 Published 4 days ago

Kansas City police officer, local man face off in sidewalk football



A Kansas City officer and a metro man went head to head, running a football route on a sidewalk. A couple of Chiefs players even took notice when the moment was captured on video. Credit: WDAF Duration: 01:38 Published 6 days ago