Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dortmund set deadline for Manchester United to sign Sancho

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Manchester United are still chasing Jadon Sancho and now we have new developments in this potential transfer saga. The Red Devils are the only club really pushing for signing the former Manchester City winger, who has been excelling in Germany for the past three years. Sancho’s performances in Bundesliga have been spectacular and now Ole […]

The post Dortmund set deadline for Manchester United to sign Sancho appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer rumours from the media [Video]

Premier League transfer rumours from the media

Leroy Sane, Jan Vertonghen and Jadon Sancho are the footballers rumoured to be on the move in the latest transfer rumours from the media.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Dortmund officials impose deadline on Man Utd’s move for Jadon Sancho

 Borussia Dortmund have reportedly imposed a deadline on Manchester United to wrap up a move for Jadon Sancho The post Dortmund officials impose deadline on...
Team Talk


Tweets about this