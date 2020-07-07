Global  

More ‘question marks’ over Kepa Arrizabalaga after Wilfried Zaha’s stunner against Chelsea, says former Blues star Ashley Cole

talkSPORT Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Ashley Cole believes there will be more ‘question marks’ over the ability of Kepa Arrizabalaga after Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha scored a stunning goal against the Chelsea goalkeeper. The Blues were cruising in the first-half, with early goals from Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic giving Frank Lampard’s men a rather straightforward 2-0 lead inside […]
