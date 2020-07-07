‘Devastating’: Gary Neville raves about 21-year-old Chelsea FC star in 3-2 win at Palace
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Gary Neville says Christian Pulisic has impressed “enormously” after the Chelsea FC star’s goal in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win at Crystal Palace. The United States international was named in Frank Lampard’s starting XI for the short trip to Selhurst Park as the Blues looked to record successive Premier League victories. Chelsea FC broke the deadlock […]
The post ‘Devastating’: Gary Neville raves about 21-year-old Chelsea FC star in 3-2 win at Palace appeared first on The Sport Review.