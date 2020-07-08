|
Max Holloway EXCLUSIVE: ‘Blessed’ desperate for redemption against Alexander Volkanovski on Fight Island
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Max Holloway insists he is as hungry as ever before his rematch with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi at UFC 251. With the world gripped in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest 145lbs fights of recent years is heading to UFC Fight Island on Saturday night. Holloway relinquished his world title to […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this