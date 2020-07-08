Global  

Premier League RESULTS: David Silva masterclass as Manchester City thrash Newcastle, Sheffield United beat Wolves and Burnley win at West Ham

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Manchester City bounced back from defeat at Southampton with a comfortable 5-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night. The Citizens were stunned by Saints last weekend, but had no trouble finding the net against Steve Bruce’s side. Oh yes, David Silva! 🤤 A special free-kick from the Spanish maestro 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5s1MPd8F8G — Football on BT […]
News video: Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season 01:01

 Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season. A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been...

