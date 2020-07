You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted breaking records is not the club’s target this season after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa took them a step closer to more landmarks. Sadio Mane’s sixth goal.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years. Goals from Trent.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson in contention to face Palace



Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this